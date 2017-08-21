|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
Merkel warns Erdogan over getting Interpol to arrest critics
Angela Merkel has warned President Erdogan to stop his “misuse” of Interpol to pursue critics after the arrest of a German writer in Spain. The Chancellor’s intervention followed the bailing of Dogan Akhanli, 60, who writes about Turkey’s human rights record, and was arrested on Saturday on holiday....
thetimes 6:17:00 PM CEST
