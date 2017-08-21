Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

Merkel warns Erdogan over getting Interpol to arrest critics

Angela Merkel has warned President Erdogan to stop his “misuse” of Interpol to pursue critics after the arrest of a German writer in Spain. The Chancellor’s intervention followed the bailing of Dogan Akhanli, 60, who writes about Turkey’s human rights record, and was arrested on Saturday on holiday....

thetimes 6:17:00 PM CEST

Syrian refugees in Germany name daughter Angela Merkel Muhammed

reuters 7:20:00 PM CEST

Merkel Defended her Decision to Open the Borders of Germany for Refugees

novinite 11:25:00 AM CEST

