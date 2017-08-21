|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
Anthony Joshua reveals he is open to facing an MMA fighter in the future
would be willing to box a mixed martial artist or accept a cage fight in the future. The IBF and WBA heavyweight champion is presently awaiting confirmation of his next title defence against Kubrat Pulev at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on November 11 or, more likely, Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28.
themirror 2:10:00 PM CEST
