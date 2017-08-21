Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

Metals shine but world stocks stuck near 5-1/2-week low

LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks struggled at a 5-1/2-week low on Monday, though metals dazzled with zinc at its highest in a decade, copper hitting a nearly three-year high and iron ore's gains in the last two sessions stretching to 5 percent. Traders were digesting the latest departure from Donald....

reuters 11:59:00 AM CEST

Premarket: U.S. political uncertainty weighs on global share prices August 21, 2017

theglobeandmail 11:51:00 AM CEST

United States (12)

China (4)

Wyoming(US)

Mario Draghi (2)

Michael Hewson (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Janet Yellen (2)

Jackson Hole (4)

Steve Bannon (2)

North Korea (2)

Dale Hudson (1)

White House (2)

Rio Tinto (2)

Mizuho Securities (2)

European Central Bank (2)

Federal Reserve System (2)

