Monday, August 21, 2017

12:43 Confederate Monuments Are Still Coming Down Across USA

Washington, Aug 21 (Prensa Latina) Workers of the University of Texas are bringing down Confederate statues on the campus of this University, media reports said. According to sources, the leadership decided to remove before the beginning of the next academic year the monuments depicted Generals Robert E.

plenglish 8:24:00 PM CEST

The University of Texas Removes Monuments of Confederate Generals from their Campus

novinite 5:29:00 PM CEST

