Monday, August 21, 2017

Ten sailors missing after US destroyer collision near Singapore

Ten US sailors were missing and five injured after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore early Monday, the second accident involving an American warship in two months. The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain arrived in Singapore Monday afternoon with a large hole torn in....

dailytimesPK 10:53:00 AM CEST

US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

peopledaily 2:55:00 AM CEST

US warship collides with merchant vessel east of Singapore

financialexpress 3:46:00 AM CEST

10 sailors missing after US destroyer collides with tanker near Singapore

HindustanTimes 5:23:00 AM CEST

10 sailors missing after US destroyer collision off Singapore

tribune 7:36:00 AM CEST

World Stricken USS John S. McCain arrives in Singapore

usaToday 3:02:00 PM CEST

