|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, August 21, 2017
|
|
Ten sailors missing after US destroyer collision near Singapore
|
Ten US sailors were missing and five injured after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore early Monday, the second accident involving an American warship in two months. The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain arrived in Singapore Monday afternoon with a large hole torn in....
dailytimesPK 10:53:00 AM CEST
|
|
|