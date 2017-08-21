Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, August 21, 2017

UK Continues to Support Most Vulnerable in Sudan Through Cash Assistance

The United Kingdom has contributed £4.5 million (US$5.8 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide essential food assistance to nearly 370,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Darfur for two months. The Department for International Development (DFID) contribution will....

al-wihda 2:08:00 PM CEST

Sudan's defence minister in Cairo for talks on regional security

sudantribune 11:25:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Egypt (6)

Flag
Sudan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Qāhirah(EG)

Al Khurţūm(SD)

Help about this topicRelated People

Awad Ibn Ouf (2)

Sudan Tribune (2)

North Darfur (1)

Khalifa Haftar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Food Program (2)

Ministry of Defence (1)

United Nations (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

FoodSecurityFoodAid

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.