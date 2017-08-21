|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
UK Continues to Support Most Vulnerable in Sudan Through Cash Assistance
The United Kingdom has contributed £4.5 million (US$5.8 million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide essential food assistance to nearly 370,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Darfur for two months. The Department for International Development (DFID) contribution will....
al-wihda 2:08:00 PM CEST
