Monday, August 21, 2017

9 killed, 10 hurt in Abu Sayyaf attack in Basilan: police

MANILA - At least 9 people were killed while 10 other were hurt after suspected Abu Sayyaf members torched buildings in the remote southern island of Basilan, police said. Some 30 to 50 bandits figured in the attack in Tubigan village, Maluso town at around 5 a.m. They burned 4 houses, including a day-care center, said Supt.

10 dead as Abu Sayyaf raids village in Basilan

Philippines (10)

Zamboanga(PH)

Mindanao(PH)

Manila(PH)

Christopher Panapan (1)

Rene Medina (1)

Henry Atuelan (1)

Abu Sayyaf (6)

Islamic State (2)

