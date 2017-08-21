|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, August 21, 2017
|
|
Big Ben falls silent for 4 years as it undergoes repairs
|
LONDON—With a dozen deep bongs, Britain’s Big Ben sounded the hour for the last time Monday before falling silent for repair work due to last almost four years. The giant bell atop Parliament’s clock tower rang out at noon, as it has almost every hour since 1859, becoming an iconic sound of London.
TorontoStar 6:49:00 PM CEST
|
|
|