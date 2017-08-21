Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

Big Ben falls silent for 4 years as it undergoes repairs

LONDON—With a dozen deep bongs, Britain’s Big Ben sounded the hour for the last time Monday before falling silent for repair work due to last almost four years. The giant bell atop Parliament’s clock tower rang out at noon, as it has almost every hour since 1859, becoming an iconic sound of London.

Last bongs for Big Ben as 4-year repairs begin

BEN BEN SILENCED As Big Ben final bongs for FOUR YEARS ring out - when has the iconic symbol stopped chiming before? The clock was stopped during the First World War, and for Winston Churchill's funeral

