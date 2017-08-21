Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, August 21, 2017

West Indies are the worst Test match side in last 50 years: Geoffrey Boycott

A few decades back, former England captain Tony Greig did the perennial mistake of questioning the cricketing calibre of West Indies. Besides questioning their brand of cricket, he also intended to make them ‘grovel’. By the end of the five-match series, which Clive Llyod’s men won 3-0, Greig had....

HindustanTimes 10:48:00 AM CEST

Shame at Edgbaston

nationnews 6:19:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Birmingham(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Alastair Cook (1)

West Indies (12)

Geoffrey Boycott (2)

Wayne Daniel (1)

Courtney Walsh (1)

Clive Llyod (1)

Tony Greig (1)

Andy Roberts (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Michael Holding (2)

Daily Mail (1)

Daily Telegraph (1)

The Telegraph (1)

The Ashes (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.