Rallies across U.S. protest white supremacists In a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, just a week after racially-tinged bloodshed by neo-Nazis in Virginia , tens of thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged on downtown Boston Saturday, August 19, 2017, dwarfing a small group of conservative activists who had promoted a "free speech" rally. CBSnews 4:21:00 PM CEST Ivanka Trump says it was &apos;beautiful&apos; to see protesters denounce racism and anti-Semitism in Boston and New York news-yahoo 11:03:00 AM CEST