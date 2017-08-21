|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
Rallies across U.S. protest white supremacists
In a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, just a week after racially-tinged bloodshed by neo-Nazis in Virginia , tens of thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged on downtown Boston Saturday, August 19, 2017, dwarfing a small group of conservative activists who had promoted a "free speech" rally.
CBSnews 4:21:00 PM CEST
