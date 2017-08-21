Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

Rallies across U.S. protest white supremacists

In a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, just a week after racially-tinged bloodshed by neo-Nazis in Virginia , tens of thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged on downtown Boston Saturday, August 19, 2017, dwarfing a small group of conservative activists who had promoted a "free speech" rally.

CBSnews 4:21:00 PM CEST

Ivanka Trump says it was &amp;apos;beautiful&amp;apos; to see protesters denounce racism and anti-Semitism in Boston and New York

news-yahoo 11:03:00 AM CEST

