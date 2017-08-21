Main Menu

Monday, August 21, 2017

China's Great Wall weighing bid for Fiat Chrysler Jeep unit

Two employees of Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors say it is considering making a bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit. The public relations director for Great Wall's Haval SUV brand, Zhao Lijia, said Monday the company "has this intention" when asked about a report by Automotive News that the Chinese automaker wants to buy Jeep.

ABCnews 10:46:00 AM CEST

China's Great Wall Motor plans Fiat Chrysler purchase

afp-english 11:06:00 AM CEST

China

United States

Sergio Marchionne (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Great Wall (1)

Zhao Lijia (1)

Wang Fengying (1)

Drew Angerer (1)

Fiat Chrysler (1)

Chrysler Automobiles (1)

