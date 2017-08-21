|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
China's Great Wall weighing bid for Fiat Chrysler Jeep unit
Two employees of Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors say it is considering making a bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit. The public relations director for Great Wall's Haval SUV brand, Zhao Lijia, said Monday the company "has this intention" when asked about a report by Automotive News that the Chinese automaker wants to buy Jeep.
ABCnews 10:46:00 AM CEST
