Monday, August 21, 2017

Trump to announce Afghanistan policy tonight

President Trump will unveil his administration's strategy for Afghanistan on Monday night and could announce an increase in U.S. troops for what has become the longest war in U.S. history. The Afghanistan announcement comes after Trump’s meeting with military advisers and his national security team at Camp David on Saturday.

ABCnews 6:31:00 PM CEST

Taliban militants kill 5 Afghan police in Helmand overnight raid

globalsecurity 4:54:00 AM CEST

11:41 Special Forces Cause the Taliban Many Casualties in Afghan Province

plenglish 5:48:00 PM CEST

Trump to present vision for U.S. strategy in Afghanistan war

reuters 7:14:00 AM CEST

Afghanistan (20)

United States (13)

Baghlan(AF)

Kabul(AF)

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

George W. Bush (1)

Abdul Ghaffar (1)

Barack Obama (1)

James Mattis (1)

John Nicholson (2)

Province Special Forces Cause (2)

Luis Martinez (1)

Steve Bannon (1)

United States (1)

Henderson Hall (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Elizabeth McLaughlin (1)

New Jersey (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Forces Cause (1)

White House (4)

Camp David (3)

Al Qaeda (2)

Islamic State (2)

Armed Services Committee (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

National Army (1)

