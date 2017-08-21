|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, August 21, 2017
Trump to announce Afghanistan policy tonight
President Trump will unveil his administration's strategy for Afghanistan on Monday night and could announce an increase in U.S. troops for what has become the longest war in U.S. history. The Afghanistan announcement comes after Trump’s meeting with military advisers and his national security team at Camp David on Saturday.
ABCnews 6:31:00 PM CEST
