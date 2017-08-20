Main Menu

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Comic, civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies

LOS ANGELES — Comic trailblazer and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died on Saturday night at age 84. Son Christian Gregory confirmed the news of the passing on his father's Instagram account. "It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr.

Barrier-breaking US comedian, activist Dick Gregory dead at 84

