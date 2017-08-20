Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Why you should never tease a snapping turtle

This guy learned the hard way that sometimes turtles just want to eat. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.

usaToday 6:42:00 PM CEST

Scores and Schedule

theglobeandmail 7:34:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (35)

Help about this topicPlaces

California Los Angeles(US)

Kansas City(US)

Houston(US)

Oakland(US)

Detroit(US)

Cincinnati(US)

Milwaukee(US)

Dallas(US)

Cleveland(US)

Indianapolis(US)

Denver(US)

Atlanta(US)

Baltimore(US)

Green Bay(US)

Tampa(US)

Pittsburgh(US)

Boston(US)

Seattle(US)

Saint Louis(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

San Francisco (3)

San Diego (2)

Minnesota United (1)

New Orleans (1)

San Jose (1)

National League (1)

Sporting Kansas (1)

Orlando City (1)

York City (1)

New England (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Chicago White Sox (2)

Chicago Cubs (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.