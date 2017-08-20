Main Menu

Sunday, August 20, 2017

FM: Siege nations failed to submit proof to support terror...

Oslo: Qatar’s Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the siege countries have not yet submitted, after 75 days of the blockade, any evidence supporting their accusations against Qatar supporting terrorism. During a press conference held with Norwegian Foreign Minister....

thepeninsulaqatar 2:03:00 AM CEST

Qatar Crisis Saudi carrier says Qatar has not yet approved... The Saudi king authorized Saudi planes to transport pilgrims READ MORE

khaleejtimes 8:32:00 PM CEST

Qatar (16)

Kuwait (5)

Saudi Arabia (4)

Norway (4)

Oslo(NO)

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahd al-Sabah (1)

Boerge Brende (1)

Muhammad Al-Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah (1)

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali (1)

