Sunday, August 20, 2017

Gallery: Spain terror: Barcelona and Cambrils attacked, in pictures

for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. Spanish police shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack that claimed the lives of at least 13 people. Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia lay flowers at a....

telegraph 5:47:00 AM CEST

Spanish police: Barcelona terrorist may have crossed border to France

ynetnews 5:44:00 PM CEST

Reports: 7-year-old British-Australian national killed in Barcelona attack

CBSnews 4:50:00 PM CEST

Spanish authorities confirm that a missing 7-year-old boy was among the victims of the Barcelona van attack

ABCnews 4:51:00 PM CEST

US pledges support to Spain in investigating terror attacks

topix 12:55:00 PM CEST

Manhunt for killer as Spain recovers from slaughter

thetimes 1:11:00 AM CEST

Spain mourns Barcelona attack victims as manhunt continues

itv 4:14:00 PM CEST

Spain mourns attack victims as probe zeroes in on imam

news-yahoo 2:10:00 PM CEST

Spain hunts suspect over Barcelona carnage

iafrica 9:52:00 AM CEST

Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled

smh 1:27:00 PM CEST

The Latest: No ID yet for bodies at attack cell hub in Spain

ABCnews 2:20:00 PM CEST

Police raid Islamic preacher's home in Barcelona probe

dailymail 1:48:00 AM CEST

