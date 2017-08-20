Main Menu

Sunday, August 20, 2017

North Korea warns of 'merciless strike' ahead of US-South Korea drills

North Korea warned Sunday that the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war." Pyongyang also declared that its army can target the United States anytime, and neither Guam, Hawaii nor the US mainland can "dodge the merciless strike.

tabnak 10:26:00 AM CEST

China’s solar panels shine spotlight on North Korea trade

HindustanTimes 7:14:00 AM CEST

South Korea’s president appoints new military chief amid N. Korea tensions

jpost 11:53:00 AM CEST

