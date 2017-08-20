|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, August 20, 2017
|
|
Iraqi Forces Begin Battle To Retake Tal Afar From IS
|
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says his country’s forces have begun the offensive to recapture the city of Tal Afar, one of the final areas held by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group. Abadi early on August 20 said in a televised speech that "the start of an operation to free Tal Afar" had commenced.
rferl 3:17:00 AM CEST
|
|
|