Iraqi Forces Begin Battle To Retake Tal Afar From IS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says his country’s forces have begun the offensive to recapture the city of Tal Afar, one of the final areas held by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group. Abadi early on August 20 said in a televised speech that "the start of an operation to free Tal Afar" had commenced.

rferl 3:17:00 AM CEST

UN warns of thousands civilians to flee Tal Afar as anti-IS offensive launched

xinhuanet_en 5:50:00 PM CEST

Iraq starts offensive to take back Tal Afar from Islamic State

HindustanTimes 5:47:00 AM CEST

Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar from IS

ynetnews 7:42:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (54)

Flag
United States (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baghdād(IQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Haider al-Abadi (4)

Tal Afar (4)

Refugue Council (1)

Haj Mahmoud (1)

Stephen Townsend (1)

Kareem al-Lami (1)

United Nation (1)

Najim al-Jubouri (1)

Lise Grande (1)

Iwo Jima (1)

Yahia Rasool (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (7)

United Nations (2)

Al-Jazira (1)

First World War (1)

Federal Police (1)

