Sunday, August 20, 2017
Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police
Jerusalem (AFP) - A Palestinian teenager who tried to attack an Israeli border guard in the occupied West Bank with a knife on Saturday was shot dead, an Israeli police spokeswoman said. She said the 17-year-old attacker approached a group of border guards and pulled a knife from his bag to attack one of them, and another guard opened fire on him.
news-yahoo 1:34:00 AM CEST
