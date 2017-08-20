|News ClusterEnglish
Merkel attacks Turkey's 'misuse' of Interpol warrants
|
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized Turkey's use of an Interpol arrest warrant to detain a German writer in Spain, telling an election town hall event on Sunday that this amounted to abuse of the international police agency. Dogan Akhanli was stopped in Spain on Saturday after Ankara issued a "red notice".
