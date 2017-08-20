Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Merkel attacks Turkey&#39;s &#39;misuse&#39; of Interpol warrants

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized Turkey's use of an Interpol arrest warrant to detain a German writer in Spain, telling an election town hall event on Sunday that this amounted to abuse of the international police agency. Dogan Akhanli was stopped in Spain on Saturday after Ankara issued a "red notice".

news-yahoo 9:32:00 PM CEST

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

tribune 3:37:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (30)

Flag
Germany (22)

Flag
Spain (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ankara(TR)

Denizli(TR)

Istanbul(TR)

Berlin(DE)

Köln(DE)

Madrid(ES)

Granada(ES)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sigmar Gabriel (2)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2)

Jon Boyle (1)

Sebastian Kurz (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Volker Beck (1)

Dogan Akhanli (2)

Deniz Yucel (1)

David Goodman (1)

Alfonso Dastis (1)

Thomas Escritt (1)

Ilias Uyar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Die Welt (2)

European Union (2)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.