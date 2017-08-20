|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, August 20, 2017
08:16 Sport Meares coach West dies aged 57
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Gary West, the coach who guided Anna Meares to gold at the 2012 London Olympics, has died at the age of 57, Cycling Australia said on Sunday. West stood down as Australia’s head track sprint coach last year after eight years in the role when he was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease ( MND ).
euronews-en 8:24:00 AM CEST
