|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, August 20, 2017
|
|
Health Secretary accuses professor of ignoring evidence
|
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt sensationally accused Stephen Hawking of lying yesterday in a heated war of words over the future of the NHS. Mr Hunt said Professor Hawking was guilty of making a ‘pernicious falsehood’ in claiming that the Government wanted to replace the National Health Service with a US-style system of medical insurance.
dailymail 1:56:00 AM CEST
|
|
|