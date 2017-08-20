Main Menu

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Health Secretary accuses professor of ignoring evidence

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt sensationally accused Stephen Hawking of lying yesterday in a heated war of words over the future of the NHS. Mr Hunt said Professor Hawking was guilty of making a ‘pernicious falsehood’ in claiming that the Government wanted to replace the National Health Service with a US-style system of medical insurance.

dailymail 1:56:00 AM CEST

Jeremy Hunt mocked for trying to school Stephen Hawking on Twitter

news-yahoo 12:00:00 AM CEST

