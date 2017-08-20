NAFTA partners wrap up first round of renegotiation talks US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators on Sunday wrapped the first round of talks aimed at revamping the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, part of a US effort to cut its trade deficit. The three NAFTA countries are "committed to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that.... afp-english 11:34:00 PM CEST US did not detail request for auto rules of origin at NAFTA talks: source channelnewsasia 2:03:00 AM CEST