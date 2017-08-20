|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, August 20, 2017
NAFTA partners wrap up first round of renegotiation talks
US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators on Sunday wrapped the first round of talks aimed at revamping the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, part of a US effort to cut its trade deficit. The three NAFTA countries are "committed to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that....
afp-english 11:34:00 PM CEST
