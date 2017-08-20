Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, August 20, 2017

NAFTA partners wrap up first round of renegotiation talks

US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators on Sunday wrapped the first round of talks aimed at revamping the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, part of a US effort to cut its trade deficit. The three NAFTA countries are "committed to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that....

afp-english 11:34:00 PM CEST

US did not detail request for auto rules of origin at NAFTA talks: source

channelnewsasia 2:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (28)

Flag
Mexico (9)

Flag
Canada (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Mexico City(MX)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

David Ljunggren (1)

Mary Milliken (1)

Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal (2)

Chrystia Freeland (2)

United States (2)

Robert Lighthizer (2)

Anthony Esposito (1)

Lisa Von Ahn (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Free Trade Agreement (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.