|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, August 20, 2017
|
|
Police probing 'suspicious' death after body found near Bathurst and College
|
Toronto paramedics say a body has been found near Bathurst and College streets. Paramedics were called to the area around 8 a.m. Sunday morning for a cardiac arrest. They have confirmed to CBC Toronto that a male victim had died and he was not transported to hospital. Toronto police are investigating and are considering the death "suspicious.
CBC 3:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|