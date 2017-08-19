|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
McIlroy plans to defend FedExCup title: report
Rory McIlroy plans to play again this year after suggesting last week that he might not compete again in 2017 to aid his recovery from a back muscle injury, according to his management group. McIlroy's management confirmed in an email that the world number four intends to defend his FedExCup title, the BBC reported on Friday.
theglobeandmail 3:13:00 AM CEST
