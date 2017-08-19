Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, August 19, 2017

McIlroy plans to defend FedExCup title: report

Rory McIlroy plans to play again this year after suggesting last week that he might not compete again in 2017 to aid his recovery from a back muscle injury, according to his management group. McIlroy's management confirmed in an email that the world number four intends to defend his FedExCup title, the BBC reported on Friday.

theglobeandmail 3:13:00 AM CEST

McIlroy to play Northern Trust Open

tribune 11:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Boston(US)

Atlanta(US)

California Los Angeles(US)

Tampa(US)

Belfast(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rory McIlroy (2)

Larry Fine (1)

Technologies Championship (2)

Greg Stutchbury (1)

Steve McGregor (1)

North Carolina (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Tour Championship (4)

Daily Telegraph (1)

PGA Tour (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.