Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Permalink to Can South Korea save the day?

As much as Kim may enjoy threatening the most powerful country in the world, the United States has never been North Korea’s primary target. On the contrary, the North’s real objective has always been to ensure the survival of the Kim regime and, in the longer term, to secure the reunification of the Korean Peninsula under that regime’s leadership.

sundaytimes 9:14:00 PM CEST

Aug 19, 2017 3:09AM EDTpublished: Aug 19, 2017 3:09AM EDT

theglobeandmail 9:28:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (16)

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (7)

Flag
Guam (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Shinzo Abe (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Robert Birsel (1)

North Korea (17)

South Korea (8)

Even Japanese Prime (1)

Akira Hamakawa (1)

Moon Jae-in (1)

Tim Kelly (1)

Carl Vinson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Independence Day (2)

Ulchi Freedom Guardian (1)

Wellesley College (1)

Project Syndicate (1)

Brookings Institution (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.