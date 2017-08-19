Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Sierra Leone mudslides death toll now above 400, UN says

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) " More than 400 bodies have been pulled from the debris of Sierra Leone's mudslides as burials and recovery efforts pressed on Friday amid the threat of further disaster. The U.N. humanitarian agency put the death toll at 409 after the flooding and mudslides in the West....

nzherald 11:46:00 AM CEST

Sierra Leone death toll now up to 450 after mudslides

sunstar 8:52:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Sierra Leone (8)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Freetown(SL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ernest Bai Koroma (1)

Sierra Leone (4)

Sayo Jalloh (1)

Simeon Owiss Koroma (1)

Associated Press (1)

Zainab Kargbo (1)

Jamey Keaten (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Red Crescent (2)

Red Cross (2)

International Federation (2)

Save The Children (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Flooding

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.