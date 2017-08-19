Main Menu

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Nigeria&#39;s Buhari returns home after three-month sick leave in Britain

By Felix Onuah. ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Saturday from three months of medical leave in Britain where he received treatment for an unspecified ailment. Buhari's leave, which began on May 7 and was his second this year, left many in Nigeria questioning whether he was well enough to run the country.

Buhari return heart cheering – APDA

PMB’s return: Fani-Kayode commends protesters

Charly Boy, Adeyanju, Other #ResumeOrResign Members Express Delight Over Buhari’s Return

Nigeria's President Buhari Returns Following Extended Medical Leave

Buhari's return symbolic for Nigerian economy, says Osinbajo 28 mins ago Nigeria

Nigeria (20)

United Kingdom (19)

Abuja(NG)

Niger Delta(NG)

London(GB)

Canterbury(GB)

Muhammadu Buhari (9)

Nnamdi Azikiwe (3)

Felix Onuah (1)

Edmund Blair (1)

Richard Balmforth (1)

Femi Fani-Kayode (1)

Yemi Osinbajo (7)

Charles Oputa (2)

Conscience Nigeria (2)

International Airport (2)

Femi Adesina (1)

Malam Mohammed Shitu (1)

Tosin Adeyanju (1)

Abdul Usman (1)

Charly Boy-led (1)

Movement For The Advancement (1)

Jude Ndukwe (1)

Alexis Akwagyiram (1)

Our Mumu Don (1)

Deji Adeyanju (1)

Campaign For Democracy (1)

Advanced Peoples (1)

OPEC (2)

Progressives Congress (2)

Democratic Alliance (1)

The Nation (1)

Democratic Party (1)

Marine One (1)

