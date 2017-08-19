|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Nigeria's Buhari returns home after three-month sick leave in Britain
By Felix Onuah. ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Saturday from three months of medical leave in Britain where he received treatment for an unspecified ailment. Buhari's leave, which began on May 7 and was his second this year, left many in Nigeria questioning whether he was well enough to run the country.
news-yahoo 6:45:00 PM CEST
