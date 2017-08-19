|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Kenyan opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results
Election authorities have said that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Aug. 8 election by 1.4 million votes, but opposition leader Raila Odinga said the results are false. He has not yet presented evidence of fraud, Reuters reported. Kenyans who remember the violence that followed the disputed 2007....
iran-daily 3:35:00 PM CEST
