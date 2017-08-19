Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Kenyan opposition files case at Supreme Court challenging election results

Election authorities have said that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Aug. 8 election by 1.4 million votes, but opposition leader Raila Odinga said the results are false. He has not yet presented evidence of fraud, Reuters reported. Kenyans who remember the violence that followed the disputed 2007....

iran-daily 3:35:00 PM CEST

Kenya Supreme Court’s decision to determine Raila’s future

EastAfrican 3:01:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Kenya (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Nairobi(KE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Raila Odinga (3)

Uhuru Kenyatta (1)

Daniel Arap Moi (1)

Mwai Kibaki (1)

Dennis Onyango (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (3)

NASA (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.