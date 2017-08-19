|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Spain detains German author Dogan Akhanli on Turkish warrant
was arrested around 8:30 a.m. local time at his hotel in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Saturday, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported. Spanish police asked for Dogan Akhanli's ID card to confirm his identity before detaining him. Turkey issued an Interpol arrest warrant for Akhanli with a so-called "Red Notice.
deutschewelle-sw 5:18:00 PM CEST
