Saturday, August 19, 2017

Boston crowd of anti-racists dwarfs 'free-speech' rally

More than 10,000 demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans forced a small group of conservatives to cut short a "free-speech rally" in Boston, in a repudiation of racism a week after About 25 conservative rally-goers gathered on Saturday at Boston Common park, but abruptly left about 90 minutes after the event started.

aljazeera-en 11:24:00 PM CEST

Boston braces for rival protests a week after Charlottesville

bbc 6:12:00 PM CEST

Boston march against hate speech avoids Charlottesville chaos

reuters 10:48:00 PM CEST

'Free Speech' rally to be held in Boston, drawing security concerns

jpost 1:36:00 PM CEST

Boston free speech rally organisers say they fear far-Right groups could repeat violence of Charlottesville

telegraph 5:20:00 AM CEST

Photos from Boston

usaToday 6:48:00 PM CEST

