Saturday, August 19, 2017
Boston crowd of anti-racists dwarfs 'free-speech' rally
More than 10,000 demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans forced a small group of conservatives to cut short a "free-speech rally" in Boston, in a repudiation of racism a week after About 25 conservative rally-goers gathered on Saturday at Boston Common park, but abruptly left about 90 minutes after the event started.
aljazeera-en 11:24:00 PM CEST
