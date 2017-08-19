Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, August 19, 2017

500 neo-Nazis, counter-protesters march in Berlin

Heavily-armed police separated 500 neo-Nazis from counter protesters in Berlin on Saturday as they held a march to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of leading Nazi Rudolf Hess. About 500 counter-demonstrators gathered nearby the parade in the Spandau district, separated from the neo-Nazis by hundreds of heavily armored police.

MaltaToday 4:10:00 PM CEST

KP Boateng will play key role for Eintracht Frankfurt - Club Director

ghanaweb 5:29:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (8)

Flag
United States (3)

Flag
Spain (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Milan(US)

Charlottesville(US)

Portsmouth(US)

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria(ES)

Help about this topicRelated People

Fredi Bobic (2)

Rudolf Heß (1)

Kevin-Prince Boateng (1)

Las Palmas (2)

Sports News (1)

Berlin-born Boateng (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Bayern München (2)

Eintracht Frankfurt (2)

Borussia Dortmund (1)

Bayer Leverkusen (1)

First World War (1)

Hertha Berlin (1)

Tottenham Hotspur (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.