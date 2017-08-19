|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
500 neo-Nazis, counter-protesters march in Berlin
Heavily-armed police separated 500 neo-Nazis from counter protesters in Berlin on Saturday as they held a march to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of leading Nazi Rudolf Hess. About 500 counter-demonstrators gathered nearby the parade in the Spandau district, separated from the neo-Nazis by hundreds of heavily armored police.
MaltaToday 4:10:00 PM CEST
