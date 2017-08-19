|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Manchester United thrashes Swansea in second straight 4-0 win
Manchester United swept to its second straight 4-0 win to start the Premier League season by thrashing Swansea on Saturday, with Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scoring again for Jose Mourinho’s side. Center back Eric Bailly gave United the lead on the stroke of halftime with a....
Hindu 5:12:00 PM CEST
