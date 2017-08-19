Main Menu

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon to return to Breitbart, website says

Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist, and returning to Breitbart News. "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a Friday statement. "We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.

CBSnews 2:16:00 AM CEST

Steve Bannon says Donald Trump&amp;apos;s presidency is &amp;apos;over&amp;apos; as he returns to far-right outlet Breitbart

news-yahoo 2:31:00 PM CEST

Trump tweets thanks to Steve Bannon for service and role in campaign against Clinton

reuters 2:33:00 PM CEST

Trump tweets thanks to Steve Bannon for service and role in campaign against Clinton

GulfDailyNews 3:20:00 PM CEST

Trump thanks ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon

abs-cbnnews 8:48:00 PM CEST

Why Is Bannon Out as Trump's Strategist?

newsweek 5:31:00 AM CEST

United States

Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of

New York City

Charlottesville

Washington

NKorea

Pyongyang

Donald Trump

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Nancy Pelosi

Steve Bannon

John Kelly

North Korea

Jared Kushner

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Robert Kuttner

Breitbart News

Sean Spicer

Saul Loeb

Joel Pollak

Donald J. Trump

House Minority

Rebecca Shabad

Kathryn Watson

And Bannon

White House

United States Congress

Bloomberg News

Oval Office

Homeland Security

Defence Department

UN Security Council

Goldman Sachs

New York Times

ABC News

West Wing

National Economic Council

