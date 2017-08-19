|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, August 19, 2017
|
|
Steve Bannon to return to Breitbart, website says
|
Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist, and returning to Breitbart News. "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a Friday statement. "We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.
CBSnews 2:16:00 AM CEST
|
|
|