Saturday, August 19, 2017
Finnish intelligence agency: Deadly stabbing in western city of Turku was "a likely terror act."
Finnish intelligence agency: Deadly stabbing in western city of Turku was "a likely terror act.
ABCnews 2:39:00 PM CEST
The Latest: Finnish police look for more stabbing suspects
nzherald 4:49:00 PM CEST
Man held after Finland stabbings quizzed over murder with possible terror motive A suspect detained accused of stabbing two people to...
belfasttelegraph 1:56:00 PM CEST
Finland stabbing was terror attack, suspect is Moroccan
channelnewsasia 3:27:00 PM CEST
Feature: Conflicting demonstrations at stabbing scene in Finnish city Turku
xinhuanet_en 6:35:00 PM CEST
UkrInform: No Ukrainians among killed or injured as a result of armed attacks in Finland
kyivpost 11:03:00 AM CEST
Moroccan asylum seeker 'targeted women' in Finland terror stabbing
afp-english 4:00:00 PM CEST
Countries
Finland (50)
Morocco (6)
Spain (3)
Places
Turku(FI)
Helsinki(FI)
Barcelona(ES)
Related People
Sauli Niinistö (1)
Paula Risikko (1)
Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat (3)
Leena Malkki (2)
Crista Granroth (2)
Markus Laine (1)
Antti Pelttari (1)
Hassan Zubier (1)
Kirsi Kanerva (1)
Juha Sipila (1)
Other Names
National Bureau (3)
Islamic State (3)
Xinhua News Agency (2)
Intelligence Service (2)
Europol (1)
Immigration Service (1)
European Union (1)
