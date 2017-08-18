|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 18, 2017
|
|
Ousted: Trump pushes out controversial aide Steve Bannon
|
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2017, President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Bannon, a forceful but divisive ... WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Bannon, the blunt-spoken and....
washtimes 11:01:00 PM CEST
|
|
|