Friday, August 18, 2017

Paris police evacuate 2,000 migrants

PARIS: French police moved out around 2,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in an area north of Paris on Friday, the 35th evacuation operation in two years in the capital. A similar roundup of the mostly Afghan and African migrants around the Porte de la Chapelle area in July saw 2,800 moved from the streets into temporary accommodation.

Police evict thousands of migrants from Paris sidewalks for second time since July

