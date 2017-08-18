|News ClusterEnglish

Friday, August 18, 2017
Paris police evacuate 2,000 migrants
PARIS: French police moved out around 2,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in an area north of Paris on Friday, the 35th evacuation operation in two years in the capital. A similar roundup of the mostly Afghan and African migrants around the Porte de la Chapelle area in July saw 2,800 moved from the streets into temporary accommodation.
tribune 12:06:00 PM CEST
