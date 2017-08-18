|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 18, 2017
SEA Games: S’pore men’s waterpolo suffer scare in draw with Indonesia
SINGAPORE – A late equaliser saw Singapore avoid a shock defeat in the SEA Games men’s waterpolo on Friday morning (Aug 18) as they salvaged a 4-4 draw against Indonesia. Ang An Jun struck the crucial goal with slightly less than two minutes remaining in the final quarter to rescue a result that....
todayonline 6:59:00 AM CEST
