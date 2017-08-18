|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 18, 2017
Detained, ailing Iran opposition leader ends hunger strike
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " The son of Iranian opposition leader Mahdi Karroubi, under house arrest since 2011, says his father has ended a hunger strike over his detention but remains in hospital. Mohammad Karroubi tweeted that his father decided to end the strike after authorities said that....
nzherald 6:19:00 PM CEST
