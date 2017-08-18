|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 18, 2017
26 years after fall of USSR, Ukraine still seeks freedom
As Ukraine celebrates 26 years of independence, the nation’s journey out of Russia’s orbit to the circle of European nations is continuing. While there is still a long way to go, Ukraine passed some major milestones in the last year as it seeks to shake off Kremlin influence once and for all. Escape from the USSR.
kyivpost 10:57:00 AM CEST
