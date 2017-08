LONDON - Ms Malala Yousafzai is going to Oxford. Ms Yousafzai, the 20-year-old Pakistani-born activist who is the world's youngest Nobel laureate, on Thursday (Aug 17) tweeted a screenshot of her acceptance to the university. "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. straitstimesSG 5:09:00 PM CEST