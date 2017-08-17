|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, August 17, 2017
Car-rot a find! Veg leads to ring lost for 13 years
Mary Grams, an 84-year-old from Canada, was astonished to be reunited with her engagement ring she lost 13 years ago after it re-emerged with a misshapen vegetable growing through it. Her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, pulled the carrot - with the ring around it - while collecting vegetables for dinner on the family's farm in Alberta.
skynews 5:34:00 AM CEST
