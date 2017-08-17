Main Menu

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Trump adviser Bannon says U.S. in economic war with China-media

(Reuters) - The United States is in an economic war with China, U.S President Donald Trump's chief political strategist has said, warning Washington is losing the fight but is about to hit China hard over unfair trade practices. "We're at economic war with China," Steve Bannon told U.S. news site prospect.

reuters 7:19:00 AM CEST

Trump calls confederate statues 'beautiful’, Bannon slams white hate groups clowns

HindustanTimes 7:56:00 PM CEST

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
China (11)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (6)

Charlottesville(US)

Washington(US)

Peking(CN)

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Donald Trump (2)

Barack Obama (1)

North Korea (5)

Steve Bannon (1)

Mark Milley (1)

United States (1)

Joshua Green (1)

White House (1)

Klu Klux Klan (1)

