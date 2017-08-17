|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, August 17, 2017
Trump adviser Bannon says U.S. in economic war with China-media
(Reuters) - The United States is in an economic war with China, U.S President Donald Trump's chief political strategist has said, warning Washington is losing the fight but is about to hit China hard over unfair trade practices. "We're at economic war with China," Steve Bannon told U.S. news site prospect.
reuters 7:19:00 AM CEST
