|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, August 17, 2017
|
|
Spread of Modi’s BJP may play on civil violence
|
. You are not currently signed in and cannot read this analysis. Sign in or request a trial to gain access. Tunis is struggling to deal with a stagnating economy and unrelenting civil unrest. The targeting of the Muslim Brotherhood by Arab countries boycotting Qatar belies the movement’s parliamentary role.
oxfordanalytica 2:17:00 PM CEST
|
|
|