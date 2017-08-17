|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, August 17, 2017
|
|
16-yr-old ‘sold’ and married to 65-yr-old Arab for Rs 5L, claims domestic abuse
|
A woman holds a sign that reads ‘No more’ at a rally against domestic abuse to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.(Reuters File Photo/Image for representative purpose only) Hyderabad Police are investigating a complaint by a woman that her 16-year-old daughter....
HindustanTimes 3:16:00 PM CEST
|
|
|