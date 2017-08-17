Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, August 17, 2017

The Latest: Russia against military solution in N. Korea

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, shakes hands with China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Fan Changlong, at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP) The Latest on the crisis (all times local): 9:35 p.

ABCnews 3:52:00 PM CEST

Aug 17, 2017 10:16AM EDTpublished: Aug 17, 2017 10:16AM EDT

theglobeandmail 4:22:00 PM CEST

China urges US, North Korea to 'hit the brakes' on threats

nzherald 11:18:00 AM CEST

There should be no war on the Korean Peninsula: South Korean President Moon Jae In

straitstimesSG 5:00:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (12)

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
China (7)

Flag
Japan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Moscow(US)

Washington(US)

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joseph Dunford (4)

Donald Trump (4)

Wang Yi (1)

Robert Burns (1)

Kim Jong-un (1)

Itsunori Onodera (1)

Sergei Lavrov (1)

North Korea (24)

Vice Chairman Fan Changlong (2)

Rex Tillerson (2)

United States (2)

Steve Bannon (1)

Maria Zakharova (1)

North Korea Russia (1)

Moon Jae-in (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Taro Kono (1)

Matthew Lee (1)

Associated Press (1)

Kim Tong-hyung (1)

South Korea (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Liberty Korea Party (1)

Fang Fenghui (1)

Foster Klug (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Marine Corps (4)

Central Military Commission (2)

Liberation Army (1)

News Agency (1)

First World War (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.