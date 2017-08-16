Main Menu

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Police confirm 19 killed, 82 injured in suicide attacks in NE Nigeria

by Olatunji Saliu. ABUJA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Local police in Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed 19 people were killed, including three suicide bombers, in two separate attacks in the country's northeast region. Eighty-two others were injured in the attacks which occurred Tuesday evening in Konduga,....

xinhuanet_en 1:10:00 PM CEST

Nigeria: 28 killed, 82 wounded in suicide bomb attack

khaleejtimes 6:19:00 AM CEST

