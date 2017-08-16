Main Menu

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Iraq bombs ISIL-held Tal Afar ahead of ground assault

Iraq’s military said on Tuesday that it is carrying out air strikes on ISIL targets in Tal Afar, west of Mosul, in preparation for a ground assault. It comes after US-backed Iraqi forces completed the recapture of Mosul last month, shattering the self-proclaimed caliphate declared by so-called Islamic State.

euronews-en 5:45:00 AM CEST

Iraq: An Unbearable Reality: The impact of war and displacement on children's mental health in Iraq

reliefWeb 2:11:00 AM CEST

Iran underlines dialogue between Baghdad, Erbil

irna 6:07:00 AM CEST

Iraq seeks international help to investigate Islamic State crimes

jpost 9:04:00 PM CEST

Iraq (29)

United States (7)

United Kingdom (4)

Iran, Islamic Republic Of (4)

Baghdād(IQ)

Ibrahim Jaafari (1)

Nadia Murad (1)

Rowsch Nuri Shaways (1)

Tal Afar (1)

Amal Clooney (1)

Islamic State (4)

UN Security Council (2)

United Nations (1)

