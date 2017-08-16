|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Iraq bombs ISIL-held Tal Afar ahead of ground assault
Iraq’s military said on Tuesday that it is carrying out air strikes on ISIL targets in Tal Afar, west of Mosul, in preparation for a ground assault. It comes after US-backed Iraqi forces completed the recapture of Mosul last month, shattering the self-proclaimed caliphate declared by so-called Islamic State.
euronews-en 5:45:00 AM CEST
