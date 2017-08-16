|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Black lawmakers: Confederate statues must go from Capitol
A march in Charlottesville, Virginia attended mostly by neo-Nazis and other white supremacists that turned violent last weekend was originally organized to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from a public park. Lee was a Confederate army general and a superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.
dailymail 10:35:00 PM CEST
