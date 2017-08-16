Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Boycott of Chinese goods will hurt India

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Donglang area of the Sikkim sector of the China-India border, several ultranationalist Indian politicians of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and some right-wing Hindu organizations are trying to incite Indian citizens to boycott Chinese goods.

chinadaily 1:32:00 AM CEST

Delhi set to be fastest growing city in Asia: study

thedailystarBD 10:23:00 PM CEST

Government refuses to comment on Chinese attempt to intrude in Ladakh

financialexpress 2:02:00 PM CEST

Unaware of scuffle between forces in Ladakh: China

economictimes 11:01:00 AM CEST

Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on Kashmir LoC

xinhuanet_en 12:25:00 PM CEST

Indian Independence Day observed as ‘black day’ in AJK

dailytimesPK 12:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (26)

Flag
India (22)

Flag
Japan (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tianjin(CN)

Peking(CN)

Shanghai(CN)

Canton(CN)

Karnataka(IN)

Chennai(IN)

Hyderabad(IN)

Bangalore(IN)

Mumbai(IN)

Yokohama(JP)

Tokyo(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (1)

Yasin Malik (1)

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (1)

Arun Jaitley (1)

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (1)

Maulana Masood Azhar (1)

Hong Kong (2)

Raja Farooq Haider Khan (2)

Chi Minh City (1)

Besides Delhi (1)

Hu Chunying (1)

New Delhi (1)

Kashmir Media Service (1)

Azad Jammu (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Oxford Economics (1)

Baba Ramdev (1)

Nafees Zakaria (1)

New Year (1)

West Bengal (1)

Bakshi Stadium (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Nuclear Suppliers Group (1)

United Nations (1)

Liberation Army (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Hindustan Times (1)

Daily Times (1)

World Trade Organization (1)

Independence Day (1)

Foreign Office (1)

Bharatiya Janata Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

SecurityCouncil

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.